Chapter 7, Problem 45
Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?
Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of an aluminum atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?
Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge
Write equations that show the process for a. the first two ionization energies of lead and b. the fourth ionization energy of zirconium.
Identify each statement as true or false.
a. Ionization energies are always negative quantities.
b. Oxygen has a larger first ionization energy than fluorine.
c. The second ionization energy of an atom is always greater than its first ionization energy.
d. The third ionization energy is the energy needed to ionize three electrons from a neutral atom.
Pick the correct word to complete the sentence: The larger the atom, the (smaller/larger) its first ionization energy.
Which element in the periodic table has the largest first ionization energy?