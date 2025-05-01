Chemical Equations for Ionization

Chemical equations for ionization represent the process of removing electrons from atoms or ions. For example, the first ionization of lead (Pb) can be represented as Pb(g) → Pb⁺(g) + e⁻, while the second ionization would be Pb⁺(g) → Pb²⁺(g) + e⁻. These equations illustrate the transformation of neutral atoms into positively charged ions, which is essential for understanding the properties of elements and their compounds.