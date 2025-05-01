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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 44
Chapter 7, Problem 44

Write equations that show the process for a. the first two ionization energies of lead and b. the fourth ionization energy of zirconium.

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Identify the element and its atomic number: Lead (Pb) has an atomic number of 82, and Zirconium (Zr) has an atomic number of 40.
For the first ionization energy of lead, write the equation for removing the first electron: \( \text{Pb} \rightarrow \text{Pb}^+ + e^- \).
For the second ionization energy of lead, write the equation for removing the second electron from the singly charged ion: \( \text{Pb}^+ \rightarrow \text{Pb}^{2+} + e^- \).
For the fourth ionization energy of zirconium, first consider the removal of three electrons to form \( \text{Zr}^{3+} \), then write the equation for removing the fourth electron: \( \text{Zr}^{3+} \rightarrow \text{Zr}^{4+} + e^- \).
Ensure the equations are balanced in terms of charge and mass, and understand that ionization energy increases with each successive electron removed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. It is a key concept in understanding how elements interact and form ions. The first ionization energy refers to the energy needed to remove the first electron, while subsequent ionization energies involve removing additional electrons, which typically requires more energy due to increased positive charge in the ion.
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Sequential Ionization Energies

Sequential ionization energies refer to the energies required to remove electrons from an atom in a specific order. Each successive ionization energy is generally higher than the previous one because the remaining electrons are held more tightly by the increasing positive charge of the ion. This concept is crucial for predicting the behavior of elements during chemical reactions and understanding their reactivity.
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Chemical Equations for Ionization

Chemical equations for ionization represent the process of removing electrons from atoms or ions. For example, the first ionization of lead (Pb) can be represented as Pb(g) → Pb⁺(g) + e⁻, while the second ionization would be Pb⁺(g) → Pb²⁺(g) + e⁻. These equations illustrate the transformation of neutral atoms into positively charged ions, which is essential for understanding the properties of elements and their compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pick the correct word to complete the sentence: The larger the atom, the (smaller/larger) its first ionization energy.

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Textbook Question

rue or false: If the electron affinity for an element is a negative number, then the anion of the element is more stable than the neutral atom.

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Textbook Question

Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (a) Br, Kr (b) C, Ca (c) Li, Rb (d) S, Ge (e) Al, B.

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Textbook Question

Identify each statement as true or false.

a. Ionization energies are always negative quantities.

b. Oxygen has a larger first ionization energy than fluorine.

c. The second ionization energy of an atom is always greater than its first ionization energy.

d. The third ionization energy is the energy needed to ionize three electrons from a neutral atom.

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Textbook Question

Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of an aluminum atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?

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Textbook Question

Which element in the periodic table has the largest first ionization energy?

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