The triiodide ion, I3-, exists, whereas the corresponding ion with fluorine, F3-, does not. The I3- ion has a linear structure in which two outer I atoms are each bonded to a central I atom. Although I3- is a known ion, F3- is not.

c. Which of the following statements about the existence of I3- versus the nonexistence of F3- is or are true?

i. The Lewis structure of I3- shows 12 electrons around the central I atom.

ii. Elements from the second row of the periodic table generally do not form hypervalent molecules and ions.

iii. An I atom can form a hypervalent molecule or ion more readily than an F atom because of the larger size of the I atom.



