Textbook Question
Predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of the bond lengths in CO, CO2, and CO32- .
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Predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of the bond lengths in CO, CO2, and CO32- .
For each of the following ions of nitrogen and oxygen, write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and calculate the oxidation numbers and formal charges on all the atoms: c. NO2+.
Which of the following statements about benzene, C6H6, is or are true?
i. Benzene has two equivalent resonance structures.
ii. There are no nonbonding pairs in the Lewis structure for benzene.
iii. Benzene has three short and three long C—C bonds.
b. Which of these compounds or ions is an exception to the octet rule: nitrogen dioxide, borohydride (BH4−), borazine (B3N3H6 which is analogous to benzene with alternating B and N in the ring), or boron trichloride?