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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 96c
Chapter 8, Problem 96c

Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(c) Not all of the C—C bond lengths in naphthalene are equivalent. Based on your resonance structures, how many C—C bonds in the molecule do you expect to be shorter than the others?

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1
Draw the Lewis structure of naphthalene, C_{10}H_{8}, showing all atoms and bonds.
Identify the resonance structures of naphthalene by moving electrons to form different double bond arrangements.
Count the number of C—C bonds in each resonance structure.
Determine which C—C bonds are double bonds in more than one resonance structure, as these will be shorter due to increased bond order.
Conclude how many C—C bonds are expected to be shorter based on their presence as double bonds in multiple resonance structures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. In naphthalene, the electrons in the C—C bonds can be shared among multiple bonds, leading to bond lengths that are not all equivalent. Understanding resonance helps predict the stability and reactivity of the molecule.
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Resonance Structures

Bond Lengths and Strengths

Bond length refers to the distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms. In molecules with resonance, some bonds can be shorter or longer than others due to the distribution of electron density. In naphthalene, the C—C bonds that participate in resonance are typically shorter and stronger than those that do not.
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Average Bond Order

Delocalization of Electrons

Delocalization of electrons occurs when electrons are not associated with a single atom or bond but are spread over several atoms. In naphthalene, this delocalization results from the overlapping p-orbitals of the carbon atoms, leading to a stabilization of the molecule and affecting the bond lengths of the C—C bonds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:(a) Draw all of the resonance structures of naphthalene. How many are there?

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Textbook Question

The following three Lewis structures can be drawn for N2O:

(b) The N—N bond length in N2O is 1.12 Å, slightly longer than a typical N≡N bond; and the N—O bond length is 1.19 Å, slightly shorter than a typical N═O bond (see Table 8.4). Based on these data, which resonance structure best represents N2O?

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Textbook Question

Ortho-Dichlorobenzene, C6H4Cl2, is obtained when two of the adjacent hydrogen atoms in benzene are replaced with Cl atoms. A skeleton of the molecule is shown here. (b) Are there any resonance structures for the molecule? If so, sketch them.

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Textbook Question

Ortho-Dichlorobenzene, C6H4Cl2, is obtained when two of the adjacent hydrogen atoms in benzene are replaced with Cl atoms. A skeleton of the molecule is shown here. (a) Complete a Lewis structure for the molecule using bonds and electron pairs as needed.

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Textbook Question

Two compounds are isomers if they have the same chemical formula but different arrangements of atoms. Use Table 8.3 to estimate H for each of the following gas-phase isomerization reactions and indicate which isomer has the lower enthalpy. (d) Methyl isocyanide → Acetonitrile

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Textbook Question

Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:

(b) Do you expect the C—C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C—C single bonds, C ═C double bonds, or intermediate between C—C single and C ═C double bonds?

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