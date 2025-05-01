Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:(a) Draw all of the resonance structures of naphthalene. How many are there?
The following three Lewis structures can be drawn for N2O:
(b) The N—N bond length in N2O is 1.12 Å, slightly longer than a typical N≡N bond; and the N—O bond length is 1.19 Å, slightly shorter than a typical N═O bond (see Table 8.4). Based on these data, which resonance structure best represents N2O?
Key Concepts
Lewis Structures
Resonance
Bond Lengths
The hypochlorite ion, ClO-, is the active ingredient in bleach. The perchlorate ion, ClO4-, is a main component of rocket propellants. Draw Lewis structures for both ions. (b) What is the formal charge of Cl in the perchlorate ion, assuming the Cl—O bonds are all single bonds?
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(c) Not all of the C—C bond lengths in naphthalene are equivalent. Based on your resonance structures, how many C—C bonds in the molecule do you expect to be shorter than the others?
The triiodide ion, I3-, exists, whereas the corresponding ion with fluorine, F3-, does not. The I3- ion has a linear structure in which two outer I atoms are each bonded to a central I atom. Although I3- is a known ion, F3- is not.
c. Which of the following statements about the existence of I3- versus the nonexistence of F3- is or are true?
i. The Lewis structure of I3- shows 12 electrons around the central I atom.
ii. Elements from the second row of the periodic table generally do not form hypervalent molecules and ions.
iii. An I atom can form a hypervalent molecule or ion more readily than an F atom because of the larger size of the I atom.
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(b) Do you expect the C—C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C—C single bonds, C ═C double bonds, or intermediate between C—C single and C ═C double bonds?
The following three Lewis structures can be drawn for N2O:
(a) Using formal charges, which of these three resonance forms is likely to be the most important?