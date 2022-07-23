(a) Does the lattice energy of an ionic solid increase or decrease (i) as the charges of the ions increase, (ii) as the sizes of the ions increase?
NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (a) The lattice energies of NaCl and KF are given in Table 8.1. Based on the lattice energies, would you expect the Na─Cl or the K─F distance to be longer?
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Key Concepts
Lattice Energy
Ionic Radius
Coulomb's Law
NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (b) Use the ionic radii given in Figure 7.8 to estimate the Na─Cl and K─F distances.
Write the electron configuration for each of the following ions, and determine which ones possess noble-gas configurations: a. Rb+ b. Rh3+ c. P3− d. Sc3+ e. S2− f. V2+.
(b) Write the chemical equation that represents the process of lattice energy for the case of NaCl.
(c) Would you expect salts like NaCl, which have singly charged ions, to have larger or smaller lattice energies compared to salts like CaO which are composed of doubly-charged ions?
The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (b) What are the charges of each of the anions in each compound?