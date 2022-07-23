Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 25b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 8, Problem 25b

The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (b) What are the charges of each of the anions in each compound?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
53s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to determine the charges of the ions in the ISO electronic substances. Our first one being magnesium sulfide and the second one being potassium chloride. For our first one magnesium sulfide, we know that we have magnesium with a plus two charge and sulfur with a minus two charge. Since it's in our group +68 and are an ion in this case is going to be sulfur and magnesium is going to be our caddy on. Moving on to potassium chloride. We know that potassium has a plus one charge since it's in our group one a And Chlorine is in our group seven a with a -1 charge. Again, chlorine is are an ion since it has that negative charge And the charge is going to be a -1. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (a) The lattice energies of NaCl and KF are given in Table 8.1. Based on the lattice energies, would you expect the Na─Cl or the K─F distance to be longer?

1503
views
Textbook Question

NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (b) Use the ionic radii given in Figure 7.8 to estimate the Na─Cl and K─F distances.

545
views
Textbook Question

The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (a) What are the charges on each of the cations in each compound?

806
views
Textbook Question

The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (d) Using the lattice energies in Table 8.1, predict the lattice energy of ScN.

897
views
Textbook Question

(a) Does the lattice energy of an ionic solid increase or decrease (i) as the charges of the ions increase, (ii) as the sizes of the ions increase?

807
views
Textbook Question

Consider the ionic compounds KF, NaCl, NaBr, and LiCl. (a) Use ionic radii (Figure 7.8) to estimate the cation–anion distance for each compound.

1072
views