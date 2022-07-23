Energy is required to remove two electrons from Ca to form Ca2+, and energy is required to add two electrons to O to form O2 - . Yet CaO is stable relative to the free elements. Which statement is the best explanation? (a) The lattice energy of CaO is large enough to overcome these processes. (b) CaO is a covalent compound, and these processes are irrelevant. (c) CaO has a higher molar mass than either Ca or O. (d) The enthalpy of formation of CaO is small. (e) CaO is stable to atmospheric conditions.
(a) Does the lattice energy of an ionic solid increase or decrease (i) as the charges of the ions increase, (ii) as the sizes of the ions increase?
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Key Concepts
Lattice Energy
Charge of Ions
Size of Ions
NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (a) The lattice energies of NaCl and KF are given in Table 8.1. Based on the lattice energies, would you expect the Na─Cl or the K─F distance to be longer?
Which of the following trends in lattice energy is due to differences in ionic radii: a. NaCl > RbBr > CsBr, b. BaO > KF, c. SrO > SrCl2?
NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (b) Use the ionic radii given in Figure 7.8 to estimate the Na─Cl and K─F distances.
The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (b) What are the charges of each of the anions in each compound?
Consider the ionic compounds KF, NaCl, NaBr, and LiCl. (a) Use ionic radii (Figure 7.8) to estimate the cation–anion distance for each compound.