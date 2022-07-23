Using only the periodic table as your guide, select the most electronegative atom in each of the following sets: (a) Se, Te, Br, I; (b) Be, Mg, C, Si (c) Al, Si, P, S (d) Zn, Ge, Ga, As.
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 8, Problem 43
Which of the following bonds are polar: a. B—F, b. Cl—Cl, c. Se—O, d. H—I? Which is the more electronegative atom in each polar bond?
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insert step 1> Determine the electronegativity of each atom in the bonds: B, F, Cl, Se, O, H, and I.
insert step 2> Compare the electronegativity values of the atoms in each bond to determine if there is a significant difference.
insert step 3> Identify the bonds with a significant difference in electronegativity as polar bonds.
insert step 4> For each polar bond, identify the atom with the higher electronegativity as the more electronegative atom.
insert step 5> List the polar bonds and the more electronegative atom in each.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It varies across the periodic table, with elements like fluorine being highly electronegative. In a bond between two different atoms, the atom with higher electronegativity will attract the shared electrons more strongly, leading to a polar bond.
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Polar Bonds
A polar bond occurs when there is a significant difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved in the bond. This difference causes an uneven distribution of electron density, resulting in a dipole moment where one end of the bond is slightly negative and the other slightly positive. Bonds such as B-F and Se-O are examples of polar bonds due to the differing electronegativities of the atoms.
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Bond Types
Bonds can be classified as polar or nonpolar based on the electronegativity difference between the bonded atoms. Nonpolar bonds, like Cl-Cl, occur between identical atoms where electron sharing is equal. Understanding the type of bond helps predict molecular behavior, reactivity, and interactions with other molecules, which is crucial in chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Arrange the bonds in each of the following sets in order of increasing polarity: (c) C—S, B—F, N—O.
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(a) From the data in Table 8.2, calculate the effective charges on the H atom of the HBr molecule in units of the electronic charge, e.
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Textbook Question
Place the following pairs of elements in order from smallest to largest difference in electronegativity: K and F, S and O, Br and I, Ca and Se, Li and Cl.
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Arrange the bonds in each of the following sets in order of increasing polarity: (a) C—F, O—F, Be—F (b) O—Cl,S—Br, C—P
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Textbook Question
By referring only to the periodic table, select (d) the element in the group K, C, Zn, F that is most likely to form an ionic compound with Ba.
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