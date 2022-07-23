Chapter 8, Problem 45a
(a) From the data in Table 8.2, calculate the effective charges on the H atom of the HBr molecule in units of the electronic charge, e.
Which of the following bonds are polar: a. B —F, b. Cl — Cl, c. Se — O, d. H—I? Which is the more electronegative atom in each polar bond?
Arrange the bonds in each of the following sets in order of increasing polarity: (b) O—Cl,S—Br, C—P
Arrange the bonds in each of the following sets in order of increasing polarity: (c) C—S, B— F, N — O.
(b) If you were to put HBr under very high pressure, so its bond length decreased significantly, would its dipole moment increase, decrease, or stay the same, if you assume that the effective charges on the atoms do not change?
The bromine monofluoride molecule, BrF, has a bond length of 1.76 Å and a dipole moment of 1.29 D. a. Which atom of the molecule is expected to have a negative charge?
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) PbCl4 and RbCl.