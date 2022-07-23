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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 80b
Chapter 9, Problem 80b

If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of b. NO–

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1
Identify the total number of electrons in the molecule NO⁻. Nitrogen (N) has 7 electrons, oxygen (O) has 8 electrons, and the negative charge adds 1 more electron, totaling 16 electrons.
Use the molecular orbital (MO) theory to distribute these 16 electrons in the molecular orbitals. For NO⁻, the order of filling is: \( \sigma_{1s}^2, \sigma^*_{1s}^2, \sigma_{2s}^2, \sigma^*_{2s}^2, \sigma_{2p_z}^2, \pi_{2p_x}^2 = \pi_{2p_y}^2, \pi^*_{2p_x}^2 = \pi^*_{2p_y}^1 \).
Calculate the bond order using the formula: \( \text{Bond Order} = \frac{1}{2} (\text{Number of bonding electrons} - \text{Number of antibonding electrons}) \).
Determine the magnetic behavior by checking for unpaired electrons. If there are unpaired electrons, the molecule is paramagnetic; if all electrons are paired, it is diamagnetic.
Conclude the bond order and magnetic behavior based on the calculations and observations from the previous steps.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Order

Bond order is a measure of the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms. It is calculated as the difference between the number of bonding and antibonding electrons divided by two. A higher bond order indicates a stronger bond and greater stability of the molecule. For example, a bond order of 1 corresponds to a single bond, while a bond order of 2 corresponds to a double bond.
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Magnetic Behavior

Magnetic behavior in molecules is determined by the presence of unpaired electrons. Molecules with unpaired electrons exhibit paramagnetism, meaning they are attracted to magnetic fields, while those with all electrons paired are diamagnetic and are repelled by magnetic fields. Understanding the electron configuration and the arrangement of electrons in molecular orbitals is crucial for predicting a molecule's magnetic properties.
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Molecular Orbital Theory

Molecular Orbital Theory describes the behavior of electrons in molecules by considering the combination of atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals. These orbitals can be bonding, antibonding, or non-bonding, and they help explain the stability, bond order, and magnetic properties of molecules. This theory is particularly useful for analyzing diatomic molecules, including both homonuclear and heteronuclear types.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using Figures 9.39 and 9.43 as guides, draw the molecular-orbital electron configuration for (d) Ne22+. In each case indicate whether the addition of an electron to the ion would increase or decrease the bond order of the species.

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Textbook Question

(c) With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecules are the NO+ and NO- ions isoelectronic (same number of electrons)? With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecule is the NO- ion isoelectronic (same number of electrons)?

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Textbook Question

Determine the electron configurations for CN+, CN, and CN-. (a) Which species has the strongest C¬N bond?

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Textbook Question

a. Which of the following is expected to be paramagnetic: Ne, Li2, Li2+, N2, N2+, N22−? b. For each of the substances in part (a) that is paramagnetic, determine the number of unpaired electrons it has.

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Textbook Question

If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of d. NeF+

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following statements about diamagnetism and paramagnetism is true or false:

a. A diamagnetic substance is weakly repelled from a magnetic field.

b. A substance with unpaired electrons will be diamagnetic.

c. A paramagnetic substance is attracted to a magnetic field.

d. The O2 molecule is paramagnetic.