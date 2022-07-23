Using Figures 9.39 and 9.43 as guides, draw the molecular-orbital electron configuration for (d) Ne22+. In each case indicate whether the addition of an electron to the ion would increase or decrease the bond order of the species.
If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of b. NO–
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Key Concepts
Bond Order
Magnetic Behavior
Molecular Orbital Theory
(c) With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecules are the NO+ and NO- ions isoelectronic (same number of electrons)? With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecule is the NO- ion isoelectronic (same number of electrons)?
Determine the electron configurations for CN+, CN, and CN-. (a) Which species has the strongest C¬N bond?
a. Which of the following is expected to be paramagnetic: Ne, Li2, Li2+, N2, N2+, N22−? b. For each of the substances in part (a) that is paramagnetic, determine the number of unpaired electrons it has.
If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of d. NeF+
Determine whether each of the following statements about diamagnetism and paramagnetism is true or false:
a. A diamagnetic substance is weakly repelled from a magnetic field.
b. A substance with unpaired electrons will be diamagnetic.
c. A paramagnetic substance is attracted to a magnetic field.
d. The O2 molecule is paramagnetic.