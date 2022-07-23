Chapter 9, Problem 79d

Using Figures 9.39 and 9.43 as guides, draw the molecular-orbital electron configuration for (d) Ne22+. In each case indicate whether the addition of an electron to the ion would increase or decrease the bond order of the species.

