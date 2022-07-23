Textbook Question
(b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is the electron-domain geometry around the A atom?
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(b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is the electron-domain geometry around the A atom?
For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (c) whether the MO is bonding or antibonding (i)
Describe the bond angles to be found in each of the following molecular structures: (a) trigonal planar, (b) tetrahedral, (c) octahedral, (d) linear.
a. Methane (CH4) and the perchlorate ion (ClO4−) are both described as tetrahedral. What does this indicate about their bond angles?
For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (b) the type of MO (s or p) (i)