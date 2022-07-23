Textbook Question
(b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is the electron-domain geometry around the A atom?
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(b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is the electron-domain geometry around the A atom?
b. The NH3 molecule is trigonal pyramidal, while BF3 is trigonal planar. Which of these molecules is flat?
For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (c) whether the MO is bonding or antibonding (i)
Describe the bond angles to be found in each of the following molecular structures: (a) trigonal planar, (b) tetrahedral, (c) octahedral, (d) linear.
For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (b) the type of MO (s or p) (iii)
For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (b) the type of MO (s or p) (i)