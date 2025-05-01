Textbook Question
(b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is the electron-domain geometry around the A atom?
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(b) An AB4 molecule has two lone pairs of electrons on the A atom (in addition to the four B atoms). What is the electron-domain geometry around the A atom?
b. The NH3 molecule is trigonal pyramidal, while BF3 is trigonal planar. Which of these molecules is flat?
For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (c) whether the MO is bonding or antibonding (i)
a. Methane (CH4) and the perchlorate ion (ClO4−) are both described as tetrahedral. What does this indicate about their bond angles?
In which of the following molecules can you confidently predict the bond angles about the central atom, and for which would you be a bit uncertain? Explain in each case. (a) H2S, (b) BCl3, (c) CH3I, (d) CBr4, (e) TeBr4.