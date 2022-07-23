Textbook Question
b. The NH3 molecule is trigonal pyramidal, while BF3 is trigonal planar. Which of these molecules is flat?
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b. The NH3 molecule is trigonal pyramidal, while BF3 is trigonal planar. Which of these molecules is flat?
Describe the bond angles to be found in each of the following molecular structures: (a) trigonal planar, (b) tetrahedral, (c) octahedral, (d) linear.
a. Methane (CH4) and the perchlorate ion (ClO4−) are both described as tetrahedral. What does this indicate about their bond angles?
In which of the following molecules can you confidently predict the bond angles about the central atom, and for which would you be a bit uncertain? Explain in each case. (a) H2S, (b) BCl3, (c) CH3I, (d) CBr4, (e) TeBr4.