Lone Pairs and Their Influence

Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and are localized on a single atom. They occupy space and exert repulsive forces on other electron domains, influencing the overall geometry of the molecule. In the case of the AB4 molecule with two lone pairs on the A atom, these lone pairs will affect the arrangement of the bonding pairs, leading to a specific electron-domain geometry that differs from that of a molecule with only bonding pairs.