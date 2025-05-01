(b) Use the energy requirements of these two pro- cesses to explain why photodissociation of oxygen is more important than photoionization of oxygen at altitudes below about 90 km.
The average concentration of carbon monoxide in the air in an Ohio city in 2006 was 3.5 ppm. Calculate the number of CO molecules in 1.0 L of this air at a pressure of 759 torr and a temperature of 22 °C.
Key Concepts
Parts Per Million (ppm)
Ideal Gas Law
Molar Volume of a Gas
From the data in Table 18.1, calculate the partial pressures of carbon dioxide and argon when the total atmospheric pressure is 1.05 bar.
Air pollution in the Mexico City metropolitan area is among the worst in the world. The concentration of ozone in Mexico City has been measured at 441 ppb (0.441 ppm). Mexico City sits at an altitude of 7400 feet, which means its atmospheric pressure is only 0.67 atm. (a) Calculate the partial pressure of ozone at 441 ppb if the atmospheric pressure is 0.67 atm.
The dissociation energy of a carbon-bromine bond is typically about 276 kJ/mol. (a) What is the maximum wavelength of photons that can cause C-Br bond dissociation?
(a) How are the boundaries between the regions of the atmosphere determined?
The wavelength at which the O2 molecule most strongly absorbs light is approximately 145 nm. (a) In which region of the electromagnetic spectrum does this light fall?