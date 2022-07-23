Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a crucial property that helps determine how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance. In this question, the density of the wood is given as 0.40 g/cm³, which will be used to calculate the mass of the wood based on its volume.