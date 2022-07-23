Textbook Question
Answer the following questions. (c) A certain type of wood has a density of 0.40 g/cm3. What is the mass of 1.0 cord of this wood in kg, where 1 cord is 128 cubic feet of wood?
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Answer the following questions. (c) A certain type of wood has a density of 0.40 g/cm3. What is the mass of 1.0 cord of this wood in kg, where 1 cord is 128 cubic feet of wood?
Answer the following questions. (b) There are exactly 640 acres in 1 square mile. How many square meters are in 1 acre?
Answer the following questions. (d) A particular sample of crude oil has a density of 0.85 g/mL. What is the mass of 1.00 barrel of this crude oil in kg, where a barrel of oil is exactly 42 gallons?
A large tanker truck for carrying gasoline has a capacity of 3.4⨉104 L. (b) If the retail price of gasoline is \$3.00 per gallon, what is the value of the truck's full load of gasoline?