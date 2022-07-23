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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 111a
Chapter 1, Problem 111a

Answer the following questions. (a) An old rule of thumb in cooking says: 'A pint's a pound the world around.' What is the density in g/mL of a sub-stance for which 1 pt = 1 lb exactly?

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1
Identify the volume and mass from the given information. Here, 1 pint (pt) is the volume and 1 pound (lb) is the mass.
Convert the volume from pints to milliliters (mL). Note that 1 pint is approximately equal to 473.176 mL.
Convert the mass from pounds to grams (g). Recall that 1 pound is approximately equal to 453.592 grams.
Use the density formula: Density = \( \frac{mass}{volume} \). Substitute the converted values of mass in grams and volume in milliliters.
Calculate the density in grams per milliliter (g/mL) using the values obtained from the conversions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a crucial property that helps identify substances and understand their behavior in different contexts, such as cooking or chemical reactions.
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Units of Measurement

Understanding units of measurement is essential in chemistry, as it allows for accurate calculations and conversions. In this question, the relationship between pints and pounds must be recognized, where 1 pint is equivalent to approximately 0.473 liters and 1 pound is approximately 454 grams, facilitating the calculation of density.
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Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are used to change one unit of measurement to another, ensuring consistency in calculations. In this scenario, knowing the conversion between pints to liters and pounds to grams is necessary to derive the density of the substance in g/mL, which is key to answering the question accurately.
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