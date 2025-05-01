Answer the following questions. (c) A certain type of wood has a density of 0.40 g/cm3. What is the mass of 1.0 cord of this wood in kg, where 1 cord is 128 cubic feet of wood?
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 111b
Answer the following questions. (b) There are exactly 640 acres in 1 square mile. How many square meters are in 1 acre?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the conversion factors needed: 1 square mile = 640 acres and 1 mile = 1609.34 meters.
Convert 1 square mile to square meters using the conversion factor: (1 mile)^2 = (1609.34 meters)^2.
Calculate the total number of square meters in 1 square mile by squaring the conversion from miles to meters.
Divide the total number of square meters in 1 square mile by 640 to find the number of square meters in 1 acre.
Express the final result in terms of square meters per acre.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. In this case, we need to convert acres to square meters, which requires knowing the relationship between these two units. Understanding how to perform conversions is essential in chemistry and other sciences to ensure accurate measurements and calculations.
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Conversion Factors
Area Measurement
Area measurement refers to the quantification of a two-dimensional space, typically expressed in square units. An acre is a unit of area commonly used in land measurement, equivalent to 43,560 square feet. Knowing the area of an acre helps in converting it to other area units, such as square meters, which is the standard metric unit for area.
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Units of Radiation Measurement
Metric System
The metric system is an internationally recognized decimal-based system of measurement used in science and everyday life. It includes units such as meters for length and square meters for area. Understanding the metric system is crucial for performing conversions and calculations in chemistry, as it provides a consistent framework for measuring and comparing quantities.
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Metric Prefixes Usage
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A bag of Hershey's Kisses contains the following information:
Serving size: 9 pieces = 41 g
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A 1.0-ounce piece of chocolate contains 15 mg of caffeine, and a 6.0-ounce cup of regular coffee contains 105 mg of caffeine. How much chocolate would you have to consume to get as much caffeine as you would from 2.0 cups of coffee?
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Answer the following questions. (d) A particular sample of crude oil has a density of 0.85 g/mL. What is the mass of 1.00 barrel of this crude oil in kg, where a barrel of oil is exactly 42 gallons?
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