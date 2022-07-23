Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 58b
Chapter 1, Problem 58b

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (b) How does an ethanol degree compare in size with a Fahrenheit degree?

Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1: Understand the problem by identifying the given data: Ethanol melts at -117.3 °C and boils at 78.5 °C. On the new scale, ethanol melts at 0 °E and boils at 200 °E.
insert step 2: Calculate the temperature range in Celsius by subtracting the melting point from the boiling point: 78.5 °C - (-117.3 °C).
insert step 3: Calculate the temperature range in the new ethanol scale by subtracting the melting point from the boiling point: 200 °E - 0 °E.
insert step 4: Determine the size of one degree on the ethanol scale by dividing the Celsius range by the ethanol range.
insert step 5: Compare the size of one ethanol degree to one Fahrenheit degree by using the conversion factor between Celsius and Fahrenheit scales, knowing that 1 °C = 1.8 °F.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Scales

Temperature scales, such as Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin, are systems for measuring thermal energy. Each scale has defined reference points, like the freezing and boiling points of water, which determine the size of the degree. Understanding how these scales relate to each other is crucial for converting temperatures and comparing different units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale

Linear Transformation

Linear transformation is a mathematical concept used to convert one set of values into another while maintaining proportional relationships. In the context of temperature scales, it involves establishing a formula that relates the degrees of one scale to another, taking into account both the size of the degree and the offset between the scales.

Ethanol's Phase Change Points

Ethanol's melting and boiling points are critical reference points for defining the new temperature scale in degrees ethanol (°E). The melting point at -117.3 °C and boiling point at 78.5 °C provide the necessary boundaries to establish the scale, allowing for the calculation of how an ethanol degree compares to other temperature units, such as Fahrenheit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
Entropy in Phase Changes
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Tungsten, the element used to make filaments in light bulbs, has a melting point of 6192 °F. Convert this temperature to degrees Celsius and to kelvin.
1597
views
Textbook Question
Suppose that your oven is calibrated in degrees Fahrenheit but a recipe calls for you to bake at 175 °C. What oven set-ting should you use?
517
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (c) What are the melting and boiling points of water on the ethanol scale?

1555
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (d) What is normal human body temperature (98.6 °F) on the ethanol scale?

967
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (e) If the outside thermometer reads 130 °E, how would you dress to go out?

514
views
Textbook Question
Of the 90 or so naturally occurring elements, only four are liquid near room temperature: mercury (melting point = -38.87 °C), bromine (melting point = -7.2 °C), cesium (melting point = 28.40 °C), and gallium (melting point = 29.78 °C). Convert these melting points to degrees Fahrenheit.
865
views