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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 105
Chapter 1, Problem 105

The density of polystyrene, a plastic commonly used to make CD cases and transparent cups, is 0.037 lbs/in3. Calculate the density in units of g/cm3.

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First, convert the density from pounds per cubic inch (lbs/in3) to grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm3).
Recall the conversion factors: 1 lb is approximately equal to 453.592 g, and 1 inch is equal to 2.54 cm.
Convert the volume from cubic inches to cubic centimeters using the conversion factor for length (1 in = 2.54 cm). Remember that you need to cube the conversion factor because you are converting cubic units.
Calculate the new volume in cubic centimeters by cubing the conversion factor (2.54 cm/in) and multiplying it by the original volume in cubic inches.
Finally, convert the mass from pounds to grams and divide by the new volume in cubic centimeters to find the density in g/cm3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in units such as grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³) or pounds per cubic inch (lbs/in³). It is a physical property that helps identify substances and can influence their behavior in different environments. Understanding density is crucial for converting between different measurement systems and for applications in material science.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. In this case, converting density from lbs/in³ to g/cm³ involves using conversion factors that relate these units. Mastery of unit conversion is essential in chemistry to ensure accurate calculations and comparisons between different measurements.
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Conversion Factors

Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit. For example, 1 lb is approximately 453.592 grams, and 1 in³ is approximately 16.387 cm³. Using these factors allows for the systematic conversion of measurements, which is vital in scientific calculations to maintain consistency and accuracy across different unit systems.
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Related Practice
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Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (d) A centimeter or an inch

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Textbook Question

Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (c) A gram or an ounce

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Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (a) A liter or a quart

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Textbook Question
A 1.0-ounce piece of chocolate contains 15 mg of caffeine, and a 6.0-ounce cup of regular coffee contains 105 mg of caffeine. How much chocolate would you have to consume to get as much caffeine as you would from 2.0 cups of coffee?
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