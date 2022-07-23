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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 104d
Chapter 1, Problem 104d

Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (d) A centimeter or an inch

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1
Understand the conversion between centimeters and inches. 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters.
To compare the sizes, convert 1 inch to centimeters using the conversion factor: 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
Since 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters, it is clear that 1 inch is larger than 1 centimeter.
Calculate the difference in size by subtracting 1 centimeter from 2.54 centimeters.
The difference is approximately 1.54 centimeters, indicating that an inch is larger than a centimeter by this amount.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric vs. Imperial Units

The metric system, used widely around the world, includes units like centimeters, while the imperial system, primarily used in the United States, includes inches. Understanding the differences between these systems is crucial for comparing measurements accurately.
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Conversion Factors

A conversion factor is a numerical multiplier used to convert one unit of measurement to another. For instance, knowing that 1 inch is approximately 2.54 centimeters allows for direct comparison between the two units.
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Measurement Comparison

When comparing measurements, it is essential to express both values in the same unit. In this case, converting inches to centimeters or vice versa will clarify which measurement is larger and by how much.
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Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (c) A gram or an ounce

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Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (a) A liter or a quart

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Among many alternative units that might be considered as a measure of time is the shake rather than the second. Based on the expression 'faster than a shake of a lamb's tail,' we'll define 1 shake as equal to 2.5 * 10-4 s. If a car is traveling at 55 mi/h, what is its speed in cm/shake
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Textbook Question

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