Textbook Question
The density of polystyrene, a plastic commonly used to make CD cases and transparent cups, is 0.037 lbs/in3. Calculate the density in units of g/cm3.
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Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (d) A centimeter or an inch
Which is larger in each pair, and by approximately how much? (c) A gram or an ounce
A large tanker truck for carrying gasoline has a capacity of 3.4⨉104 L. (b) If the retail price of gasoline is \$3.00 per gallon, what is the value of the truck's full load of gasoline?