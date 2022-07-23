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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 107a
Chapter 1, Problem 107a

A large tanker truck for carrying gasoline has a capacity of 3.4⨉104 L. (a) What is the tanker's capacity in gallons?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the problem is asking to convert a volume from liters to gallons. The conversion factor between liters and gallons is 1 gallon = 3.78541 liters.
Step 2: Set up the conversion factor in such a way that the unit you want to convert to (gallons) is on top and the unit you want to convert from (liters) is at the bottom. This will allow the liters to cancel out, leaving you with the desired unit (gallons).
Step 3: Multiply the given volume in liters (3.4⨉104 L) by the conversion factor. Remember to place the conversion factor in such a way that the liters cancel out.
Step 4: Perform the multiplication and division operation to get the volume in gallons. The liters will cancel out, leaving you with the volume in gallons.
Step 5: Check your answer to make sure it makes sense. The volume in gallons should be less than the volume in liters because 1 gallon is larger than 1 liter.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume Conversion

Volume conversion is the process of changing a measurement from one unit to another, such as liters to gallons. In this case, understanding the conversion factor between liters and gallons is essential, as 1 liter is approximately equal to 0.264172 gallons. This knowledge allows for accurate calculations when converting the tanker's capacity.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing large or small numbers in a compact form, using powers of ten. The tanker's capacity is given as 3.4⨉10^4 L, which means 34,000 liters. Familiarity with scientific notation is important for interpreting and manipulating such values in calculations.
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Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert units by multiplying by conversion factors. It ensures that the units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer. This method is crucial for solving the problem, as it allows for the systematic conversion of liters to gallons while maintaining accuracy.
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A large tanker truck for carrying gasoline has a capacity of 3.4⨉104 L. (b) If the retail price of gasoline is \$3.00 per gallon, what is the value of the truck's full load of gasoline?

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