The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (b) In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 32b
The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (b) Oxygen gas combines with a substance during its combustion.
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1
Identify the statement given: 'Oxygen gas combines with a substance during its combustion.'
Recognize that this statement is a proposed explanation for a phenomenon, which is characteristic of a hypothesis.
Understand that a hypothesis is a tentative explanation that can be tested through experiments.
In the context of the scientific method, this statement would be classified as a hypothesis.
Therefore, the statement 'Oxygen gas combines with a substance during its combustion' is a hypothesis in the scientific method.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scientific Method
The scientific method is a systematic approach used in scientific inquiry to investigate phenomena. It typically involves making observations, forming hypotheses, conducting experiments, and drawing conclusions. This method ensures that scientific research is objective and reproducible, allowing for the validation or refutation of theories.
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Guided course
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Scientific Notation Concepts
Combustion Reaction
Combustion is a chemical reaction that occurs when a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In this process, the reactants (fuel and oxygen) transform into products, typically carbon dioxide and water. Understanding combustion is crucial for studying energy release and the role of oxygen in chemical reactions.
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Role of Oxygen in Combustion
Oxygen plays a vital role in combustion as it is the oxidizing agent that reacts with the fuel. Lavoisier's work established that combustion involves the combination of oxygen with other substances, leading to the release of energy. This understanding was pivotal in shifting the perspective on combustion from phlogiston theory to the modern chemical understanding of oxidation.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (c) Combustion of a metal in a closed container ceases after a length of time.
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Textbook Question
How many milliliters of water does the graduated cylinder in (a) contain, and how tall in centimeters is the paper clip in (b)? How many significant figures do you have in each answer?
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Textbook Question
The following cylinder contains three liquids that do not mix with one another: water (density = 1.0 g/mL), vegetable oil (density = 0.93 g/mL), and mercury (density = 13.5 g/mL). Which liquid is which?
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Textbook Question
The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (c) Direct X rays at a sample of crystallized DNA, and inter-pret the diffraction pattern for structural information.
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Textbook Question
Assume that you have two graduated cylinders, one with a capacity of 5 mL (a) and the other with a capacity of 50 mL (b). Draw a line in each, showing how much liquid you would add if you needed to measure 2.64 mL of water. Which cylinder will give the more accurate measurement? Explain.
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