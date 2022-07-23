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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 32c
Chapter 1, Problem 32c

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (c) Combustion of a metal in a closed container ceases after a length of time.

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Identify the statement: 'Combustion of a metal in a closed container ceases after a length of time.'
Determine the role of the statement in the scientific method.
Recognize that the statement describes an observed phenomenon during an experiment.
Classify the statement as an 'observation' because it reports what happens during the combustion process in a closed container.
Understand that this observation could lead to further hypotheses and experiments to explore why combustion ceases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Method

The scientific method is a systematic approach to inquiry that involves making observations, forming hypotheses, conducting experiments, and drawing conclusions. It is fundamental in scientific research as it provides a structured framework for investigating phenomena and validating theories.
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Scientific Notation Concepts

Combustion

Combustion is a chemical reaction that typically involves the rapid combination of a substance with oxygen, producing heat and light. In the context of Lavoisier's work, understanding combustion was crucial for developing theories about chemical reactions and the conservation of mass.
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Combustion Apparatus

Closed System

A closed system in chemistry refers to a physical system that does not exchange matter with its surroundings but can exchange energy. Lavoisier's experiments on combustion in closed containers helped demonstrate how gases are consumed and produced during chemical reactions, leading to insights about the nature of combustion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Label the following statements about the world's largest gold bar as quantitative or qualitative observations. (This gold bar was worth approximately \$10.25 million in 2013.) (a) The melting point of gold is 1064.2 °C. (b) The volume of the gold bar is 15,730 cm3. (c) Gold metal is a conductor of electricity. (d) The mass of the gold bar is 250 kg. (e) The gold bar is yellow and shiny
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Textbook Question

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (b) In a sample of DNA, there are equal amounts of the bases A and T and equal amounts of the bases C and G.

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Textbook Question

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of combustion by the French chemist Lavoisier in the eighteenth century. Match the statement with the appro-priate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method (b) Oxygen gas combines with a substance during its combustion.

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Textbook Question
The following cylinder contains three liquids that do not mix with one another: water (density = 1.0 g/mL), vegetable oil (density = 0.93 g/mL), and mercury (density = 13.5 g/mL). Which liquid is which?
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Textbook Question

The following statements pertain to the development of the theory of the structure of DNA. Match the statement with the appropriate step (observation, hypothesis, experiment designed to test hypothesis) in the scientific method. (c) Direct X rays at a sample of crystallized DNA, and inter-pret the diffraction pattern for structural information.

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Textbook Question
Assume that you have two graduated cylinders, one with a capacity of 5 mL (a) and the other with a capacity of 50 mL (b). Draw a line in each, showing how much liquid you would add if you needed to measure 2.64 mL of water. Which cylinder will give the more accurate measurement? Explain.

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