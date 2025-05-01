Textbook Question
What is the density of glass in g/cm3 if a sample weighing 27.43 g has a volume of 12.40 cm3?
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Suppose you were dissatisfied with both Celsius and Fahrenheit units and wanted to design your own temperature scale based on ethyl alcohol (ethanol). On the Celsius scale, ethanol has a melting point of -117.3 °C and a boiling point of 78.5 °C, but on your new scale calibrated in units of degrees ethanol, °E, you define ethanol to melt at 0 °E and boil at 200 °E. (e) If the outside thermometer reads 130 °E, how would you dress to go out?