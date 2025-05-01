When 10.0 g of a mixture of Ca(ClO3)2 and Ca(ClO)2 is heated to 700 °C in a 10.0-L vessel, both compounds decompose, forming O2(g) and CaCl2(s). The final pressure inside the vessel is 1.00 atm. (a) Write balanced equations for the decomposition reactions.
An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH4(g) and 4.00 atm of O2(g) at 300 °C. A spark causes the CH4 to burn completely, according to the equation
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH° = -802 kJ
(b) What is the final temperature inside the vessel after combustion, assuming that the steel vessel has a mass of 14.500 kg, the mixture of gases has an average molar heat capacity of 21 J/(mol·°C), and the heat capacity of steel is 0.449 J/(g·°C)?
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry of Combustion Reactions
Heat Transfer and Specific Heat Capacity
Thermodynamics and Enthalpy Change
A steel container with a volume of 500.0 mL is evacuated, and 25.0 g of CaCO3 is added. The container and contents are then heated to 1500 K, causing the CaCO3 to decompose completely, according to the equation CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g). (b) Now make a more accurate calculation of the pressure inside the container. Take into account the volume of solid CaO (density = 3.34 g/mL) in the container, and use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure. The van der Waals constants for CO2(g) are a = 3.59 (L2-atm)/mol2 and b = 0.0427 L/mol.
An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH4(g) and 4.00 atm of O2(g) at 300 °C. A spark causes the CH4 to burn completely, according to the equation
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH° = -802 kJ
(c) What is the partial pressure of CO2(g) in the vessel after combustion?
When a gaseous compound X containing only C, H, and O is burned in O2, 1 volume of the unknown gas reacts with 3 volumes of O2 to give 2 volumes of CO2 and 3 volumes of gaseous H2O. Assume all volumes are measured at the same temperature and pressure. (a) Calculate a formula for the unknown gas, and write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.