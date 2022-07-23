Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graham's Law of Effusion
Graham's Law states that the rate of effusion or diffusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass. This means that lighter gases diffuse faster than heavier gases. The relationship can be expressed mathematically as (Rate1/Rate2) = √(Molar Mass2/Molar Mass1), allowing for the comparison of diffusion rates between two gases.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is a critical property in stoichiometry and gas calculations, as it helps determine the amount of substance present in a given volume or mass. For gases, knowing the molar mass allows for the application of gas laws and principles like Graham's Law.
Diffusion
Diffusion is the process by which molecules spread from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration. In the context of gases, diffusion occurs due to the random motion of gas particles. The rate of diffusion can be influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the molecular weight of the gas, making it essential for understanding gas behavior in various scenarios.
