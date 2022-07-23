A glass tube has one end in a dish of mercury and the otherend closed by a stopcock. The distance from the surface ofthe mercury to the bottom of the stopcock is 850 mm. Theapparatus is at 25 °C, and the mercury level in the tube isthe same as that in the dish.
(a) Show on drawing (1) what the approximate level ofmercury in the tube will be when the temperature of theentire apparatus is lowered from +25 °C to -25 °C.
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Key Concepts
Thermal Expansion
Manometer Functionality
Gas Laws
Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (c) the temperature is decreased from 300 K to 200 K and the pressure is decreased from 3 atm to 2 atm.
Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (b) the pressure is increased from 1 atm to 2 atm at constant temperature
Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (a) the temperature is increased from 300 K to 450 K at constant pressure