Identify the true statement about deviations from ideal gas behavior. (LO 10.12) (a) The attractive forces between gas particles cause the true volume of the sample to be larger than predicted by the ideal gas law. (b) The attractive forces between gas particles most influence the volume of a sample at low pressure. (c) The volume of the gas particles themselves most influences the volume of the sample at low pressure. (d) The volume of the gas particles themselves causes the true volume of the sample to be larger than predicted by the ideal gas law.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Deviations from Ideal Behavior
Influence of Pressure and Volume
Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (b) the pressure is increased from 1 atm to 2 atm at constant temperature
Two 112-L tanks are filled with gas at 330 K. One contains 5.00 mol of Kr, and the other contains 5.00 mol of O2. Considering the assumptions of kinetic–molecular theory, rank the gases from low to high for each of the following properties.
(c) Average speed
Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (a) the temperature is increased from 300 K to 450 K at constant pressure