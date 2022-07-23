A glass tube has one end in a dish of mercury and the otherend closed by a stopcock. The distance from the surface ofthe mercury to the bottom of the stopcock is 850 mm. Theapparatus is at 25 °C, and the mercury level in the tube isthe same as that in the dish.

(a) Show on drawing (1) what the approximate level ofmercury in the tube will be when the temperature of theentire apparatus is lowered from +25 °C to -25 °C.