Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g. (a) What is the empirical formula of methyl tert-butyl ether?
Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set up a shock wave of enormous pressure (up to 700,000 atm) and velocity (up to 20,000 mi/h). For example, explosion of nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) releases four gases, A, B, C, and D:
n C3H5N3O9(l) a A(g) + b B(g) + c C(g) + d D(g)
Assume that the explosion of 1 mol (227 g) of nitroglycerin releases gases with a temperature of 1950 °C and a volume of 1323 L at 1.00 atm pressure.
(e) Write a balanced equation for the explosion of nitroglycerin.
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Gas Laws
Thermochemistry
Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set up a shock wave of enormous pressure (up to 700,000 atm) and velocity (up to 20,000 mi/h). For example, explosion of nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) releases four gases, A, B, C, and D:
n C3H5N3O9(l) a A(g) + b B(g) + c C(g) + d D(g)
Assume that the explosion of 1 mol (227 g) of nitroglycerin releases gases with a temperature of 1950 °C and a volume of 1323 L at 1.00 atm pressure.
(d) When gases C and D were passed through a hot tube of powdered copper, gas C reacted to form CuO. The remaining gas, D, was collected in a third 500.0-mL flask and found to have a mass of 0.168 g and a pressure of 223 mm Hg at 25 °C. How many moles each of C and D were present, and what are their likely identities?