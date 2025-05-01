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Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 149e
Chapter 10, Problem 149e

Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set up a shock wave of enormous pressure (up to 700,000 atm) and velocity (up to 20,000 mi/h). For example, explosion of nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) releases four gases, A, B, C, and D:
n C3H5N3O9(l) a A(g) + b B(g) + c C(g) + d D(g)
Assume that the explosion of 1 mol (227 g) of nitroglycerin releases gases with a temperature of 1950 °C and a volume of 1323 L at 1.00 atm pressure.
(e) Write a balanced equation for the explosion of nitroglycerin.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula for nitroglycerin: C_3H_5N_3O_9.
Determine the products of the explosion. Typically, nitroglycerin decomposes into gases such as CO_2, H_2O, N_2, and O_2.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: C_3H_5N_3O_9(l) -> a CO_2(g) + b H_2O(g) + c N_2(g) + d O_2(g).
Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides. Start with carbon, then hydrogen, nitrogen, and finally oxygen.
Verify the balanced equation by counting the atoms of each element on both sides to ensure they match.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for writing balanced equations, as it ensures that the law of conservation of mass is upheld.
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Gas Laws

Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. Key laws include Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and the Ideal Gas Law, which can be used to relate the conditions of gases produced in a reaction. In the context of explosions, these laws help in understanding how the gases behave under extreme conditions, such as high temperatures and pressures.
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Thermochemistry

Thermochemistry is the study of the heat energy associated with chemical reactions and phase changes. It involves understanding how energy is absorbed or released during a reaction, which is crucial for explosive reactions like that of nitroglycerin. Knowledge of thermochemistry helps in predicting the temperature and energy changes that occur during the explosion, which is vital for safety and control in chemical processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g. (a) What is the empirical formula of methyl tert-butyl ether?

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Textbook Question
During a certain time period, 4.0 million tons of SO2 were released into the atmosphere and subsequently oxidized to SO3. As explained in the Inquiry, the acid rain produced when the SO3 dissolves in water can damage marble statues: CaCO31s2 + H2SO41aq2S CaSO41aq2 + CO21g2 + H2O1l2 (b) How many liters of CO2 gas at 20 °C and 735 mm Hg is produced as a byproduct?.
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Textbook Question
The Rankine temperature scale used in engineering is to the Fahrenheit scale as the Kelvin scale is to the Celsius scale. That is, 1 Rankine degree is the same size as 1 Fahrenheit degree, and 0 °R = absolute zero. (b) What is the value of the gas constant R on the Rankine scale in 1L ~ atm2>1°R ~ mol2? (c) Use the van der Waals equation to determine the pressure inside a 400.0-mL vessel that contains 2.50 mol of CH4 at a temperature of 525 °R. For CH4, a = 2.253 1L2 ~ atm2>mol2 and b = 0.04278 L>mol.
597
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Textbook Question
Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g.(b) What is the molecular weight and molecular formula of methyl tert-butyl ether?
300
views
Textbook Question

Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set up a shock wave of enormous pressure (up to 700,000 atm) and velocity (up to 20,000 mi/h). For example, explosion of nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) releases four gases, A, B, C, and D:

n C3H5N3O9(l) a A(g) + b B(g) + c C(g) + d D(g)

Assume that the explosion of 1 mol (227 g) of nitroglycerin releases gases with a temperature of 1950 °C and a volume of 1323 L at 1.00 atm pressure.

(d) When gases C and D were passed through a hot tube of powdered copper, gas C reacted to form CuO. The remaining gas, D, was collected in a third 500.0-mL flask and found to have a mass of 0.168 g and a pressure of 223 mm Hg at 25 °C. How many moles each of C and D were present, and what are their likely identities?

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