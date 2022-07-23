Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set up a shock wave of enormous pressure (up to 700,000 atm) and velocity (up to 20,000 mi/h). For example, explosion of nitroglycerin (C 3 H 5 N 3 O 9 ) releases four gases, A, B, C, and D:

n C 3 H 5 N 3 O 9 (l) a A(g) + b B(g) + c C(g) + d D(g)

Assume that the explosion of 1 mol (227 g) of nitroglycerin releases gases with a temperature of 1950 °C and a volume of 1323 L at 1.00 atm pressure.

(e) Write a balanced equation for the explosion of nitroglycerin.