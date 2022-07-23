Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 155
Chapter 10, Problem 155

During a certain time period, 4.0 million tons of SO2 were released into the atmosphere and subsequently oxidized to SO3. As explained in the Inquiry, the acid rain produced when the SO3 dissolves in water can damage marble statues: CaCO31s2 + H2SO41aq2S CaSO41aq2 + CO21g2 + H2O1l2 (b) How many liters of CO2 gas at 20 °C and 735 mm Hg is produced as a byproduct?.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass of SO2 released (4.0 million tons) into grams for easier calculations.
Use the molar mass of SO2 to convert the mass of SO2 into moles.
Assume complete conversion of SO2 to SO3, and use stoichiometry to find the moles of CO2 produced from the balanced chemical equation.
Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to calculate the volume of CO2 gas produced. Remember to convert temperature to Kelvin and pressure to atmospheres.
Solve for the volume of CO2 in liters using the calculated moles of CO2, the given temperature, and pressure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the quantities of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric relationships between sulfur dioxide (SO2), sulfur trioxide (SO3), and carbon dioxide (CO2) is essential to calculate the amount of CO2 produced from the reaction involving calcium carbonate (CaCO3) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4).
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept

Gas Laws

Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, temperature, and the number of moles. The Ideal Gas Law (PV=nRT) is particularly useful for calculating the volume of gas produced under specific conditions. In this question, we need to apply the gas laws to determine the volume of CO2 produced at a given temperature (20 °C) and pressure (735 mm Hg), which requires converting these conditions into appropriate units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Combined Gas Law

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants, leading to the formation of water and a salt. In the context of the provided reaction, sulfuric acid (H2SO4) acts as an acid that reacts with calcium carbonate (CaCO3), resulting in the production of carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and calcium sulfate (CaSO4). Understanding this reaction is crucial for determining the byproducts and their quantities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Acid-Base Reaction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set up a shock wave of enormous pressure (up to 700,000 atm) and velocity (up to 20,000 mi/h). For example, explosion of nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) releases four gases, A, B, C, and D:

n C3H5N3O9(l) a A(g) + b B(g) + c C(g) + d D(g)

Assume that the explosion of 1 mol (227 g) of nitroglycerin releases gases with a temperature of 1950 °C and a volume of 1323 L at 1.00 atm pressure.

(e) Write a balanced equation for the explosion of nitroglycerin.

917
views
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g. (a) What is the empirical formula of methyl tert-butyl ether?

321
views
Textbook Question
Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g.(b) What is the molecular weight and molecular formula of methyl tert-butyl ether?
300
views