Gas Laws

Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, temperature, and the number of moles. The Ideal Gas Law (PV=nRT) is particularly useful for calculating the volume of gas produced under specific conditions. In this question, we need to apply the gas laws to determine the volume of CO2 produced at a given temperature (20 °C) and pressure (735 mm Hg), which requires converting these conditions into appropriate units.