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Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 128
Chapter 10, Problem 128

N2O has a GWP value of 310 and CO2 has a GWP value of 1, but CO2 makes a greater contribution to the greenhouse effect. Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Define Global Warming Potential (GWP) as a measure of how much heat a greenhouse gas traps in the atmosphere over a specific time period, usually 100 years, compared to carbon dioxide (CO2).
Step 2: Explain that a higher GWP value indicates a greater potential for a gas to contribute to global warming relative to CO2. For example, nitrous oxide (N2O) has a GWP of 310, meaning it is 310 times more effective at trapping heat than CO2 over the same period.
Step 3: Discuss the concept of atmospheric concentration, which refers to the amount of a particular gas present in the atmosphere. CO2 has a much higher atmospheric concentration compared to N2O.
Step 4: Explain that despite N2O having a higher GWP, the overall contribution to the greenhouse effect by CO2 is greater due to its significantly higher concentration in the atmosphere.
Step 5: Conclude that the impact of a greenhouse gas on global warming is determined by both its GWP and its atmospheric concentration, which is why CO2, despite its lower GWP, contributes more to the greenhouse effect than N2O.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Global Warming Potential (GWP)

Global Warming Potential (GWP) is a measure of how much heat a greenhouse gas traps in the atmosphere over a specific time period, typically 100 years, compared to carbon dioxide (CO2). A GWP value of 1 is assigned to CO2, while other gases, like nitrous oxide (N2O), have higher values indicating they are more effective at trapping heat. This means that although N2O has a higher GWP, its overall impact depends on its concentration in the atmosphere.
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Concentration of Greenhouse Gases

The contribution of a greenhouse gas to the greenhouse effect is not solely determined by its GWP but also by its concentration in the atmosphere. CO2 is present in much higher concentrations than N2O, which means that despite its lower GWP, CO2 has a more significant overall impact on global warming. The sheer volume of CO2 emissions from human activities, such as fossil fuel combustion, leads to a greater contribution to the greenhouse effect.
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Greenhouse Effect

The greenhouse effect is the process by which certain gases in the Earth's atmosphere trap heat, preventing it from escaping into space and thereby warming the planet. This effect is essential for maintaining the Earth's temperature but is intensified by increased concentrations of greenhouse gases due to human activities. Understanding the greenhouse effect helps explain why CO2, despite its lower GWP, is a major driver of climate change due to its abundance and persistence in the atmosphere.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pakistan's K2 is the world's second-tallest mountain, with an altitude of 28,251 ft. Its base camp, where climbers stop to acclimate, is located about 16,400 ft above sea level. (a) Approximate atmospheric pressure P at different altitudes is given by the equation P = e-h/7000, where P is in atmospheres and h is the altitude in meters. What is the approximate atmospheric pressure in mm Hg at K2 base camp? (b) What is the atmospheric pressure in mm Hg at the summit of K2?

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Textbook Question
The troposphere contains about three quarters of the mass of the entire atmosphere. The troposphere is only 12 km thick while the whole atmosphere is about 120 km thick. Explain why the troposphere contains such a large fraction of the total mass.
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Textbook Question
A driver with a nearly empty fuel tank may say she is 'running on fumes.' If a 15.0-gallon automobile gas tank had only gasoline vapor remaining in it, what is the farthest the vehicle could travel if it gets 20.0 miles per gallon on liquid gasoline? Assume the average molar mass of molecules in gasoline is 105 g/mol, the density of liquid gasoline is 0.75 g/mL, the pressure is 743 mm Hg, and the temperature is 25 °C.
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Textbook Question
The percent by volume of oxygen (20.95%) is constant throughout the troposphere. (a) Express this percentage as a mole fraction.
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