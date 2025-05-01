Pakistan's K2 is the world's second-tallest mountain, with an altitude of 28,251 ft. Its base camp, where climbers stop to acclimate, is located about 16,400 ft above sea level. (a) Approximate atmospheric pressure P at different altitudes is given by the equation P = e-h/7000, where P is in atmospheres and h is the altitude in meters. What is the approximate atmospheric pressure in mm Hg at K2 base camp? (b) What is the atmospheric pressure in mm Hg at the summit of K2?