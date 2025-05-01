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Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 135a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 135a,b

Pakistan's K2 is the world's second-tallest mountain, with an altitude of 28,251 ft. Its base camp, where climbers stop to acclimate, is located about 16,400 ft above sea level. (a) Approximate atmospheric pressure P at different altitudes is given by the equation P = e-h/7000, where P is in atmospheres and h is the altitude in meters. What is the approximate atmospheric pressure in mm Hg at K2 base camp? (b) What is the atmospheric pressure in mm Hg at the summit of K2?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the altitude of K2 base camp from feet to meters. Since 1 ft is approximately 0.3048 meters, multiply the altitude in feet by 0.3048 to get the altitude in meters.
Use the given atmospheric pressure equation P = e-h/7000, where P is the atmospheric pressure in atmospheres and h is the altitude in meters. Substitute the altitude in meters for h in the equation.
Calculate the value of P by evaluating the expression e-h/7000 using the altitude in meters.
Convert the atmospheric pressure from atmospheres to millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Since 1 atmosphere is approximately equal to 760 mm Hg, multiply the pressure in atmospheres by 760 to get the pressure in mm Hg.
The result from the previous step gives the approximate atmospheric pressure at K2 base camp in mm Hg.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atmospheric Pressure

Atmospheric pressure is the force exerted by the weight of air above a given point. It decreases with increasing altitude due to the lower density of air at higher elevations. At sea level, standard atmospheric pressure is approximately 101.3 kPa or 760 mm Hg. Understanding how pressure changes with altitude is crucial for calculations involving high-altitude environments like K2.
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Total Pressure Example

Exponential Decay

The equation P = e^(-h/7000) represents an exponential decay function, where P is the atmospheric pressure in atmospheres and h is the altitude in meters. This model indicates that as altitude increases, the pressure decreases exponentially. This concept is essential for predicting how pressure changes with height, particularly in mountainous regions.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this context, it is necessary to convert atmospheric pressure from atmospheres to mm Hg for the final answer. Knowing the conversion factor (1 atm = 760 mm Hg) allows for accurate calculations and comparisons of pressure at different altitudes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The apparatus shown consists of three temperature-jacketed 1.000-L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb A contains a mixture of H2O(g), CO2(g), and N2(g) at 25 °C and a total pressure of 564 mm Hg. Bulb B is empty and is held at a temperature of -70 °C. Bulb C is also empty and is held at a temperature of -190 °C. The stopcocks are closed, and the volume of the lines connecting the bulbs is zero. CO2 sublimes at -78 °C, and N2 boils at -196 °C.

(a) The stopcock between A and B is opened, and the system is allowed to come to equilibrium. The pressure in A and B is now 219 mm Hg. What do bulbs A and B contain?

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Textbook Question

Pakistan's K2 is the world's second-tallest mountain, with an altitude of 28,251 ft. Its base camp, where climbers stop to acclimate, is located about 16,400 ft above sea level. (c) Assuming the mole fraction of oxygen in air is 0.2095, what is the partial pressure of oxygen in mm Hg at the summit of K2?

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Textbook Question
Assume that you take a flask, evacuate it to remove all the air, and find its mass to be 478.1 g. You then fill the flask with argon to a pressure of 2.15 atm and reweigh it. What would the balance read in grams if the flask has a volume of 7.35 L and the temperature is 20.0 °C?
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Textbook Question
A driver with a nearly empty fuel tank may say she is 'running on fumes.' If a 15.0-gallon automobile gas tank had only gasoline vapor remaining in it, what is the farthest the vehicle could travel if it gets 20.0 miles per gallon on liquid gasoline? Assume the average molar mass of molecules in gasoline is 105 g/mol, the density of liquid gasoline is 0.75 g/mL, the pressure is 743 mm Hg, and the temperature is 25 °C.
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