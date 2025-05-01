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Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 144
Chapter 10, Problem 144

Nitrogen dioxide dimerizes to give dinitrogen tetroxide: 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g). At 298 K, 9.66 g of an NO2 and N2O4 mixture exerts a pressure of 0.487 atm in a volume of 6.51 L. What are the mole fractions of the two gases in the mixture?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the total number of moles of the gas mixture using the ideal gas law, PV = nRT. Use the given pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T) to find the total moles (n).
Step 2: Determine the molar masses of NO2 and N2O4. NO2 has a molar mass of approximately 46.01 g/mol, and N2O4 has a molar mass of approximately 92.02 g/mol.
Step 3: Set up a system of equations based on the total mass and total moles. Let x be the moles of NO2 and y be the moles of N2O4. The equations are: 46.01x + 92.02y = 9.66 (total mass) and x + y = total moles (from Step 1).
Step 4: Solve the system of equations to find the values of x and y, which represent the moles of NO2 and N2O4, respectively.
Step 5: Calculate the mole fractions of NO2 and N2O4. The mole fraction of NO2 is x divided by the total moles, and the mole fraction of N2O4 is y divided by the total moles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the number of moles of gases in a mixture, which is necessary to determine their mole fractions. In this scenario, the pressure, volume, and temperature are provided, allowing us to find the total number of moles present in the gas mixture.
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Ideal Gas Law Formula

Mole Fraction

Mole fraction is a way of expressing the concentration of a component in a mixture, defined as the ratio of the number of moles of that component to the total number of moles of all components. It is a dimensionless quantity that helps in understanding the composition of gas mixtures. In this question, calculating the mole fractions of NO2 and N2O4 requires knowing the individual moles of each gas after determining the total moles from the Ideal Gas Law.
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Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the context of the dimerization of nitrogen dioxide, understanding the equilibrium expression and the relationship between the concentrations of NO2 and N2O4 is crucial for determining their mole fractions. This concept is important for interpreting the behavior of the gases in the mixture and how they relate to each other at equilibrium.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When 10.0 g of a mixture of Ca(ClO3)2 and Ca(ClO)2 is heated to 700 °C in a 10.0-L vessel, both compounds decompose, forming O2(g) and CaCl2(s). The final pressure inside the vessel is 1.00 atm. (a) Write balanced equations for the decomposition reactions.

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Textbook Question

An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH4(g) and 4.00 atm of O2(g) at 300 °C. A spark causes the CH4 to burn completely, according to the equation

CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH° = -802 kJ

(b) What is the final temperature inside the vessel after combustion, assuming that the steel vessel has a mass of 14.500 kg, the mixture of gases has an average molar heat capacity of 21 J/(mol·°C), and the heat capacity of steel is 0.449 J/(g·°C)?

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Textbook Question
When 10.0 g of a mixture of Ca1ClO322 and Ca1ClO22 is heated to 700 °C in a 10.0-L vessel, both compounds decompose, forming O21g2 and CaCl21s2. The final pressure inside the vessel is 1.00 atm. (b) What is the mass of each compound in the original mixture?
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Textbook Question

A steel container with a volume of 500.0 mL is evacuated, and 25.0 g of CaCO3 is added. The container and contents are then heated to 1500 K, causing the CaCO3 to decompose completely, according to the equation CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g). (b) Now make a more accurate calculation of the pressure inside the container. Take into account the volume of solid CaO (density = 3.34 g/mL) in the container, and use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure. The van der Waals constants for CO2(g) are a = 3.59 (L2-atm)/mol2 and b = 0.0427 L/mol.

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Textbook Question

An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH4(g) and 4.00 atm of O2(g) at 300 °C. A spark causes the CH4 to burn completely, according to the equation

CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH° = -802 kJ

(c) What is the partial pressure of CO2(g) in the vessel after combustion?

Textbook Question

When a gaseous compound X containing only C, H, and O is burned in O2, 1 volume of the unknown gas reacts with 3 volumes of O2 to give 2 volumes of CO2 and 3 volumes of gaseous H2O. Assume all volumes are measured at the same temperature and pressure. (a) Calculate a formula for the unknown gas, and write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.

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