An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH 4 (g) and 4.00 atm of O 2 (g) at 300 °C. A spark causes the CH 4 to burn completely, according to the equation

CH 4 (g) + 2 O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(g) ΔH° = -802 kJ

(b) What is the final temperature inside the vessel after combustion, assuming that the steel vessel has a mass of 14.500 kg, the mixture of gases has an average molar heat capacity of 21 J/(mol·°C), and the heat capacity of steel is 0.449 J/(g·°C)?