When 10.0 g of a mixture of Ca(ClO3)2 and Ca(ClO)2 is heated to 700 °C in a 10.0-L vessel, both compounds decompose, forming O2(g) and CaCl2(s). The final pressure inside the vessel is 1.00 atm. (a) Write balanced equations for the decomposition reactions.
Nitrogen dioxide dimerizes to give dinitrogen tetroxide: 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g). At 298 K, 9.66 g of an NO2 and N2O4 mixture exerts a pressure of 0.487 atm in a volume of 6.51 L. What are the mole fractions of the two gases in the mixture?
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Mole Fraction
Chemical Equilibrium
An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH4(g) and 4.00 atm of O2(g) at 300 °C. A spark causes the CH4 to burn completely, according to the equation
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH° = -802 kJ
(b) What is the final temperature inside the vessel after combustion, assuming that the steel vessel has a mass of 14.500 kg, the mixture of gases has an average molar heat capacity of 21 J/(mol·°C), and the heat capacity of steel is 0.449 J/(g·°C)?
A steel container with a volume of 500.0 mL is evacuated, and 25.0 g of CaCO3 is added. The container and contents are then heated to 1500 K, causing the CaCO3 to decompose completely, according to the equation CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g). (b) Now make a more accurate calculation of the pressure inside the container. Take into account the volume of solid CaO (density = 3.34 g/mL) in the container, and use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure. The van der Waals constants for CO2(g) are a = 3.59 (L2-atm)/mol2 and b = 0.0427 L/mol.
An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH4(g) and 4.00 atm of O2(g) at 300 °C. A spark causes the CH4 to burn completely, according to the equation
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH° = -802 kJ
(c) What is the partial pressure of CO2(g) in the vessel after combustion?
When a gaseous compound X containing only C, H, and O is burned in O2, 1 volume of the unknown gas reacts with 3 volumes of O2 to give 2 volumes of CO2 and 3 volumes of gaseous H2O. Assume all volumes are measured at the same temperature and pressure. (a) Calculate a formula for the unknown gas, and write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.