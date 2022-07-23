Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant (Kc) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. In this case, Kc = 13 indicates that at equilibrium, the concentration of N2O3 is significantly favored over the reactants NO and NO2, which is crucial for understanding how the reaction proceeds and how to calculate the changes in concentration.