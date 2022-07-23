Addition of 50.00 mL of 2.238 m H2SO4 1solution density= 1.1243 g>mL2 to 50.00 mL of 2.238 M BaCl2 gives a white precipitate.(b) If you filter the mixture and add more H2SO4 solution to the filtrate, would you obtain more precipitate? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Precipitation Reactions
Concentration and Molarity
Le Chatelier's Principle
Treatment of 1.385 g of an unknown metal M with an excess of aqueous HCl evolved a gas that was found to have a volume of 382.6 mL at 20.0 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure. Heating the reaction mixture to evaporate the water and remaining HCl then gave a white crystalline compound, MClx. After dis- solving the compound in 25.0 g of water, the melting point of the resulting solution was - 3.53 °C. (c) What is the molality of particles (ions) in the solution of MClx?
Treatment of 1.385 g of an unknown metal M with an excess of aqueous HCl evolved a gas that was found to have a volume of 382.6 mL at 20.0 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure. Heating the reaction mixture to evaporate the water and remaining HCl then gave a white crystalline compound, MClx. After dissolving the compound in 25.0 g of water, the melting point of the resulting solution was - 3.53 °C. (b) What mass of MClx is formed? (a) How many moles of H2 gas are evolved?
Treatment of 1.385 g of an unknown metal M with an excess of aqueous HCl evolved a gas that was found to have a volume of 382.6 mL at 20.0 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure. Heating the reaction mixture to evaporate the water and remaining HCl then gave a white crystalline compound, MClx. After dis- solving the compound in 25.0 g of water, the melting point of the resulting solution was - 3.53 °C. (e) What are the formula and molecular weight of MClx?