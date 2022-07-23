How would you prepare 165 mL of a 0.0268 M solution of benzoic acid 1C7H6O22 in chloroform 1CHCl32?
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Determine the number of moles of benzoic acid needed using the formula: moles = molarity \(\times\) volume. Convert the volume from mL to L by dividing by 1000.
Calculate the mass of benzoic acid required using the formula: mass = moles \(\times\) molar mass. Find the molar mass of benzoic acid \(C_7H_6O_2\) by adding the atomic masses of its constituent atoms.
Weigh the calculated mass of benzoic acid using a balance.
Dissolve the weighed benzoic acid in a portion of chloroform in a volumetric flask. Swirl or stir to ensure complete dissolution.
Add more chloroform to the flask until the total volume reaches 165 mL. Ensure the solution is well mixed.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molarity
Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for preparing solutions, as it allows chemists to calculate the amount of solute needed to achieve a desired concentration. In this case, a 0.0268 M solution means there are 0.0268 moles of benzoic acid in every liter of chloroform.
Dilution is the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution, typically by adding more solvent. Understanding dilution is essential for preparing solutions of specific molarity, as it involves calculating the volume of concentrated solution needed and the volume of solvent to add. This concept is particularly relevant when adjusting concentrations to meet experimental requirements.
Benzoic acid (C7H6O2) is a weak organic acid that is slightly soluble in chloroform. Its properties, including solubility and dissociation in solution, are important for understanding how it behaves in a solvent like chloroform. Knowing these properties helps in predicting how the acid will interact in the solution and ensures accurate preparation of the desired concentration.