Arrhenius Equation

The Arrhenius equation describes how the rate of a chemical reaction depends on temperature and activation energy. It is expressed as k = A * e^(-Ea/RT), where k is the rate constant, A is the pre-exponential factor, Ea is the activation energy, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This equation highlights that an increase in temperature generally leads to an increase in reaction rate due to more molecules having sufficient energy to overcome the activation barrier.