Textbook Question
What is the relationship between the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation for an overall reaction and the exponents in the rate law?
354
views
Consider three reactions with different values of Ea and ΔE:
Reaction 1. Ea = 20 kJ>mol; ΔE = -60 kJ/mol
Reaction 2. Ea = 10 kJ>mol; ΔE = -20 kJ/mol
Reaction 3. Ea = 40 kJ>mol; ΔE = +15 kJ/mol
(c) Which reaction is the most endothermic, and which is the most exothermic?
Consider three reactions with different values of Ea and ΔE:
Reaction 1. Ea = 20 kJ>mol; ΔE = -60 kJ/mol
Reaction 2. Ea = 10 kJ>mol; ΔE = -20 kJ/mol
Reaction 3. Ea = 40 kJ>mol; ΔE = +15 kJ/mol
(b) Assuming that all three reactions are carried out at the same temperature and that all three have the same frequency factor A, which reaction is the fastest and which is the slowest?