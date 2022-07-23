Textbook Question
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions?(a) (b) (c)
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Consider a reaction that occurs by the following mechanism:
A + BC → AC + B
AC + D → A + CD
The potential energy profile for this reaction is as follows:
(d) Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic? Add labels to the diagram that show the values of the energy of reaction ΔE and the activation energy Ea for the overall reaction.
From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of N2O5 at t = 200 s.