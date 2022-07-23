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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 45
Chapter 14, Problem 45

What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions?(a) Illustration of molecularity in elementary reactions for chemical kinetics.
(b)
(c)

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1
Identify the number of reactant molecules involved in each elementary reaction.
For the first reaction (leftmost), count the number of individual reactant molecules.
For the second reaction (middle), count the number of individual reactant molecules.
For the third reaction (rightmost), count the number of individual reactant molecules.
Determine the molecularity based on the number of reactant molecules: unimolecular (1 molecule), bimolecular (2 molecules), or termolecular (3 molecules).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecularity

Molecularity refers to the number of reactant molecules involved in an elementary reaction. It is classified as unimolecular (one molecule), bimolecular (two molecules), or termolecular (three molecules). Understanding molecularity is crucial for predicting reaction mechanisms and rates, as it directly influences how reactants collide and interact during a reaction.
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Elementary Reactions

Elementary reactions are single-step processes that occur in a chemical reaction, where reactants convert directly to products without any intermediates. Each elementary reaction has a specific molecularity, which can be determined by analyzing the number of reactant species involved. These reactions are fundamental to understanding the kinetics of more complex reactions.
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Reaction Mechanism Overview

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a detailed description of the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. It includes the sequence of elementary reactions and the molecularity of each step. Understanding the mechanism helps chemists predict the rate of reaction and the conditions under which the reaction occurs, providing insights into the overall chemical behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
The relative rates of the reaction A + B S AB in vessels(1)–(3) are 4:4:1. Red spheres represent A molecules, andblue spheres represent B molecules.(1)-(3)

(a) What is the order of the reaction in A and B?
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Textbook Question
Draw a plausible transition state for the bimolecular reaction of nitric oxide with ozone. Use dashed lines to indicate the atoms that are weakly linked together in the transition state. NO(g) + O3(g) NO2(g) + O2(g)

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Textbook Question

Consider a reaction that occurs by the following mechanism:

A + BC → AC + B

AC + D → A + CD

The potential energy profile for this reaction is as follows:

(d) Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic? Add labels to the diagram that show the values of the energy of reaction ΔE and the activation energy Ea for the overall reaction.

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Textbook Question

Consider the first-order decomposition of A molecules (red spheres) in three vessels of equal volume. (1)-(3)

(b) What are the relative half-lives of the reactions in vessels (1)–(3)?

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Textbook Question
The following pictures represent the progress of a reaction in which two A molecules combine to give a more complex molecule A2, 2 AS A2.

(b) What is the rate law?
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Textbook Question
Consider the first-order reaction AS B in which A molecules(red spheres) are converted to B molecules (blue spheres).

(a) Given the pictures at t = 0 min and t = 1 min, drawpictures that show the number of A and B moleculespresent at t = 2 min and t = 3 min.
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