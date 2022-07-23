Textbook Question
The relative rates of the reaction A + B S AB in vessels(1)–(3) are 4:4:1. Red spheres represent A molecules, andblue spheres represent B molecules.(1)-(3) (a) What is the order of the reaction in A and B?
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Consider a reaction that occurs by the following mechanism:
A + BC → AC + B
AC + D → A + CD
The potential energy profile for this reaction is as follows:
(d) Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic? Add labels to the diagram that show the values of the energy of reaction ΔE and the activation energy Ea for the overall reaction.
Consider the first-order decomposition of A molecules (red spheres) in three vessels of equal volume. (1)-(3)
(b) What are the relative half-lives of the reactions in vessels (1)–(3)?