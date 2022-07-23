Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (Kc) The equilibrium constant, Kc, quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), Kc = [N2O4]/[NO2]^2. A Kc value greater than 1 indicates that at equilibrium, products are favored over reactants. Recommended video: Guided course 03:20 03:20 Equilibrium Constant Expressions

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the total pressure in a gas system, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Ideal Gas Law Formula