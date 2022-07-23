Skip to main content
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Chapter 15, Problem 106

At 100 °C, Kc = 4.72 for the reaction 2 NO21g2 ∆ N2O41g2. An empty 10.0-L flask is filled with 4.60 g of NO2 at 100 °C. What is the total pressure in the flask at equilibrium?

Calculate the number of moles of NO2 initially present using the molar mass of NO2. The molar mass of NO2 is approximately 46.0 g/mol.
Use the ideal gas law to calculate the initial pressure of NO2 in the flask. The ideal gas law is PV = nRT, where P is the pressure, V is the volume, n is the number of moles, R is the gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
Set up the ICE table (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) for the reaction: 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g). Fill in the initial concentrations, the change in concentrations as the reaction proceeds towards equilibrium, and the equilibrium concentrations.
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant Kc and substitute the equilibrium concentrations from the ICE table. Solve for the unknowns, which represent the changes in concentration due to the reaction reaching equilibrium.
Calculate the total pressure at equilibrium by adding the partial pressures of NO2 and N2O4. Use the equilibrium concentrations and the ideal gas law to find the partial pressures.

Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant, Kc, quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), Kc = [N2O4]/[NO2]^2. A Kc value greater than 1 indicates that at equilibrium, products are favored over reactants.
Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the total pressure in a gas system, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.
Stoichiometry of Gaseous Reactions

Stoichiometry involves the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the context of gaseous reactions, it helps determine the moles of gases involved at equilibrium, which is crucial for calculating total pressure. Understanding the stoichiometric coefficients allows for the correct application of Kc to find equilibrium concentrations.
