Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilibrium Constant (Kc)
The equilibrium constant, Kc, quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), Kc = [N2O4]/[NO2]^2. A Kc value greater than 1 indicates that at equilibrium, products are favored over reactants.
Equilibrium Constant Expressions
Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the total pressure in a gas system, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.
Stoichiometry of Gaseous Reactions
Stoichiometry involves the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the context of gaseous reactions, it helps determine the moles of gases involved at equilibrium, which is crucial for calculating total pressure. Understanding the stoichiometric coefficients allows for the correct application of Kc to find equilibrium concentrations.
