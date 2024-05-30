Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Chemistry Acid-base chemistry involves the study of substances that can donate protons (acids) or accept protons (bases). In this context, HCl is a strong acid that completely dissociates in solution, while HCN is a weak acid that partially dissociates. Understanding the behavior of these acids in solution is crucial for predicting the pH changes during titration.

Titration Titration is a quantitative analytical method used to determine the concentration of a solute in a solution. In this scenario, NaOH is added to the acid solution to neutralize it. The point at which the amount of titrant (NaOH) added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of acid present is known as the equivalence point, which is essential for calculating pH at various stages of the titration.