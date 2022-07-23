Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a buffer solution to the concentration of its acid and base components. For a weak base and its conjugate acid, the equation is pH = pKa + log([base]/[acid]). This equation is particularly useful in calculating the pH after the addition of NH4NO3, as it allows for the quantification of the ratio of NH3 to NH4+ in the solution.