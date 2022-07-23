Textbook Question
Calculate the percent dissociation of 0.10 M hydrazoic acid (HN3, Ka = 1.9 X 10^-5). Recalculate the percent dissociation of 0.10 M HN3 in the presence of 0.10 M HCl, and explain the change.
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