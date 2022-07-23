The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.
(b) Does the equilibrium constant increase, decrease, or remain the same as the value of n increases? Explain.
The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.
(b) Does the equilibrium constant increase, decrease, or remain the same as the value of n increases? Explain.
The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.
(c) Which A- anion has the smallest value of pKb?
The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.
(a) Arrange the three A- anions in order of increasing base strength.
The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.
(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction of M1H2O26 n + with water and write the equilibrium equation for the reaction.
Which of the following pictures represents a solution of a weak diprotic acid, H2A? (Water molecules have been omitted for clarity.) Which pictures represent an impossible situation? Explain.
(a) (b) (c) (d)