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Ch.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & Bases
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & BasesProblem 43c
Chapter 16, Problem 43c

The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.
Illustration of salt solutions NaA with anions HA, OH-, and A- for pKb comparison.
(c) Which A- anion has the smallest value of pKb?

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1
Identify the anions in each solution: HA (KC), OH- (KD), and A- (KE).
Recall that pKb is a measure of the basicity of an anion; a smaller pKb indicates a stronger base.
Observe the number of OH- ions in each solution, as they indicate the extent of the reaction A- + H2O -> HA + OH-.
Compare the concentration of OH- ions in each solution: more OH- ions suggest a stronger base and thus a smaller pKb.
Determine which solution has the most OH- ions, indicating the anion with the smallest pKb.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pKb and Basicity

pKb is a measure of the basicity of a base in solution, representing the equilibrium constant for the reaction of the base with water to form hydroxide ions. A lower pKb value indicates a stronger base, meaning it more readily accepts protons. Understanding pKb is essential for comparing the basicity of different anions, as it directly relates to their ability to deprotonate water and generate hydroxide ions.

Anion Types and Their Properties

Anions can vary significantly in their chemical properties and behavior in solution. For instance, anions like OH- are strong bases, while others may be weaker. The nature of the anion affects its interaction with water and its ability to influence the pH of the solution. Recognizing the characteristics of the anions in the question (HA, OH-, and A-) is crucial for determining which has the smallest pKb.
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Physical Properties

Equilibrium and Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between species, establishing an equilibrium between acids and their conjugate bases. The position of this equilibrium is influenced by the strength of the acids and bases involved, which is quantified by their respective pKa and pKb values. Understanding this equilibrium helps in predicting the behavior of the anions in the solutions and their relative basicity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.

(b) Does the equilibrium constant increase, decrease, or remain the same as the value of n increases? Explain.

314
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Textbook Question

The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.

(b) Which A- anion has the strongest conjugate acid?

330
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Textbook Question

The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.

(a) Arrange the three A- anions in order of increasing base strength.

421
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Textbook Question

The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.

(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction of M1H2O26 n + with water and write the equilibrium equation for the reaction.

254
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Textbook Question

Which of the following pictures represents a solution of a weak diprotic acid, H2A? (Water molecules have been omitted for clarity.) Which pictures represent an impossible situation? Explain.

(a) (b) (c) (d)

570
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Textbook Question

The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3. (c) Which M1H2O26n + ion 1n = 1,2, or 32 is the strongest acid, and which has the strongest conjugate base?

260
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