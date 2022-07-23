The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.
(b) Does the equilibrium constant increase, decrease, or remain the same as the value of n increases? Explain.
The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.
(b) Does the equilibrium constant increase, decrease, or remain the same as the value of n increases? Explain.
The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.
(b) Which A- anion has the strongest conjugate acid?
The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.
(a) Arrange the three A- anions in order of increasing base strength.
The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.
(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction of M1H2O26 n + with water and write the equilibrium equation for the reaction.
Which of the following pictures represents a solution of a weak diprotic acid, H2A? (Water molecules have been omitted for clarity.) Which pictures represent an impossible situation? Explain.
(a) (b) (c) (d)
The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3. (c) Which M1H2O26n + ion 1n = 1,2, or 32 is the strongest acid, and which has the strongest conjugate base?