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Ch.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & Bases
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & BasesProblem 44b
Chapter 16, Problem 44b

The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.
Diagram of hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n+, illustrating coordination with water molecules.
(b) Does the equilibrium constant increase, decrease, or remain the same as the value of n increases? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the metal cation M and its coordination with water molecules, forming a complex ion M(H2O)6^n+.
Understand that the charge n+ on the metal cation affects the strength of the interaction between the metal and the water molecules.
Recognize that as the charge n increases, the metal cation becomes more positively charged, enhancing its ability to attract and hold onto the water molecules more strongly.
Consider that a stronger interaction between the metal cation and water molecules typically leads to a more stable complex, which can affect the equilibrium constant of the reaction involving the complex.
Conclude that as the value of n increases, the equilibrium constant for the formation of the hydrated metal cation complex is likely to increase, reflecting the increased stability of the complex.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrated Metal Cations

Hydrated metal cations are metal ions that are surrounded by water molecules, forming a complex. The number of water molecules coordinated to the metal ion can vary, influencing the properties of the complex. In this case, the notation M1H2O26 n+ indicates that the metal ion M is coordinated with 26 water molecules, and n can take values of 1, 2, or 3, representing different charge states of the metal.
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Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It provides insight into the extent of a reaction and can change with varying conditions, such as concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. In the context of hydrated metal cations, the equilibrium constant can be affected by the number of coordinated water molecules.
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Equilibrium Constant K

Coordination Number and Stability

The coordination number refers to the number of ligand atoms that are bonded to a central metal atom in a complex. As the coordination number increases, the stability of the complex often increases due to enhanced interactions between the metal and the ligands. In this scenario, as n increases, the stability of the hydrated metal cation may lead to changes in the equilibrium constant, typically resulting in an increase in K due to the formation of a more stable complex.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.

(b) Which A- anion has the strongest conjugate acid?

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Textbook Question

The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ ions have been omitted for clarity.

(c) Which A- anion has the smallest value of pKb?

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Textbook Question
Look at the electron-dot structures of the following molecules and ions: (b) Which can behave as a Lewis acid? Which can behave as a Lewis base?
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Textbook Question

The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3.

(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction of M1H2O26 n + with water and write the equilibrium equation for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3. (c) Which M1H2O26n + ion 1n = 1,2, or 32 is the strongest acid, and which has the strongest conjugate base?

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